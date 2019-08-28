Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Position by $31.60 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Newport Asia Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $104.16. About 320,224 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 738,286 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 5.13M shares for 14.64% of their portfolio. Df Dent Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,212 shares. Moreover, Eagle Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 189,554 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,924 shares. 61,920 are held by Alphaone Svcs Limited Company. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 60,882 shares stake. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btc Mngmt has 33,632 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company reported 6.13 million shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 68,476 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 55,539 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny invested in 209,560 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Maryland Capital Management has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Interocean Limited Co holds 2.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 247,670 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.74% or 18,889 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Biggest Blunder Has Now Cost Him $16 Billion – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.