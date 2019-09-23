Jernigan Capital (JCAP) to pay $0.35 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (LLESY) Lowered By 18.75%

LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY) had a decrease of 18.75% in short interest. LLESY’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.75% from 1,600 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 0 days are for LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s short sellers to cover LLESY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1,341 shares traded. Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) is expected to pay $0.35 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:JCAP) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Jernigan Capital Inc’s current price of $19.61 translates into 1.78% yield. Jernigan Capital Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 422,152 shares traded or 134.29% up from the average. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCAP News: 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Appoints Jonathan Perry as Chief Investment Officer; 07/03/2018 Jernigan Capital, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Eagles’ Jernigan has back surgery; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Addition of Jonathan Perry as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan To Miss 4-6 Months; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.68-Adj EPS $3.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jernigan Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCAP); 04/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2018

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $434.51 million. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio.