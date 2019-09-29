Jernigan Capital (JCAP) to pay $0.35 on Oct 15, 2019; Mackenzie Financial Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) is expected to pay $0.35 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:JCAP) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Jernigan Capital Inc’s current price of $19.78 translates into 1.77% yield. Jernigan Capital Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 216,023 shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCAP News: 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.68-Adj EPS $3.43; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Appoints Jonathan Perry as Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Eagles’ Jernigan has back surgery; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jernigan Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCAP); 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan To Miss 4-6 Months; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Addition of Jonathan Perry as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; 04/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 Jernigan Capital, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 53.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 394,794 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.13M shares with $49.42 million value, up from 733,288 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $70.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Morgan Ventures for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $127; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S 1Q TRADING REVENUE AFFECTED BY SEASONAL FACTORS, MAY DRIFT LOWER -CFO; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley joins turning tide on UK equities; 06/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WAS 192 TO 1

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) stake by 19,164 shares to 114,453 valued at $13.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 7,239 shares and now owns 364,612 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.22% or 215,000 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 19,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Invsts holds 0.04% or 3.99 million shares. 478,324 are owned by Mariner Ltd Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.24% stake. Next Grp Inc invested in 2,371 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.13 million shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clough Cap Ptnrs LP has 428,300 shares. Financial Architects holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.26% or 13.01M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 7.95M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital reported 0.35% stake.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $439.85 million. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio.