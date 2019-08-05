Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jernigan Capital Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) compete with each other in the REIT – Industrial sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital Inc. 21 12.89 N/A 2.12 9.37 National Storage Affiliates Trust 29 4.88 N/A 0.02 1514.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jernigan Capital Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Jernigan Capital Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Jernigan Capital Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Jernigan Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Storage Affiliates Trust is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Jernigan Capital Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Jernigan Capital Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 26.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jernigan Capital Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 95%. Jernigan Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 0.91% are National Storage Affiliates Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jernigan Capital Inc. -1.15% -1.83% -6.94% -7.72% 9.67% 0.1% National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47%

For the past year Jernigan Capital Inc. has weaker performance than National Storage Affiliates Trust

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Jernigan Capital Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.