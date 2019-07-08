Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Industrial companies, Jernigan Capital Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital Inc. 21 12.90 N/A 2.12 9.96 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 3.04 N/A -5.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jernigan Capital Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jernigan Capital Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 236.9% -6.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jernigan Capital Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jernigan Capital Inc.’s upside potential is 25.97% at a $26 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jernigan Capital Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.3% and 26.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Jernigan Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.48% 0.86% -2.5% 3.69% 12.89% 6.46% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 1% 15.56% 22% 49.73% 8.09% 52.58%

For the past year Jernigan Capital Inc. was less bullish than Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Summary

Jernigan Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.