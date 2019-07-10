Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $16.73 Million; Last Week Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Fuel Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by Lake Street. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. See Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) latest ratings:

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 11.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp holds 545,642 shares with $134.50M value, down from 613,642 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $55.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $299.15. About 1.02 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs stated it has 258,769 shares. Navellier Associate stated it has 24,426 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 109 shares. Family Management Corp invested in 10,365 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 8,136 shares. Bp Public Limited owns 22,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cordasco Fincl Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 215 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Comerica National Bank invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 1,586 shares. Foxhaven Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 480,079 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 136,889 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 3,997 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $275 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NOW in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230 target in Thursday, January 31 report.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M was sold by CODD RONALD E F. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $6.17M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1.

The stock increased 5.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 1.33M shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 9,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 25,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 152,797 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Signaturefd Llc invested in 0% or 9 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Everett Harris Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Grace White New York accumulated 0.76% or 2.08 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 8,000 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Maple Management has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 10,963 shares. D E Shaw & reported 159,316 shares.

