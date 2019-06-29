Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Raised Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $12.43 Million as Stock Rose; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increased Position

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 971,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.30M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.53% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 60 are owned by Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 149,282 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 8,358 shares. 64,078 are held by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Corda Invest Management Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 135,135 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 6 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,861 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.22% or 499,852 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.08% or 14,362 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares & reported 2,195 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp reported 12,650 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,336 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 4,150 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 2,147 shares.

