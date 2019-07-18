Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Maintains Holding in Zendesk (ZEN); Antipodean Advisors Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Lowered by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 784,346 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 241,011 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has 246,468 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 11,752 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 192,210 shares. Moreover, Cibc has 0.05% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 45,300 shares. 1,774 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Fifth Third State Bank holds 223 shares. 20,417 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested in 55,730 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 390,045 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Blackrock owns 5.64M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 36,050 are owned by Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd.