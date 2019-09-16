Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $29.93 Million; As Teradata (TDC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed by $384,615 Its Holding

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 1.76 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 10,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 21,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $784,000, down from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 887,655 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 256,000 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $113.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 29,900 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Co owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 523,084 shares. 12,213 are held by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Company Of Vermont reported 33 shares. Qs Lc accumulated 2,100 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 62,910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burney holds 19,283 shares. Axa reported 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 96 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 1.11 million shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 7 shares.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67M for 31.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 44,513 shares to 55,739 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 64,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,831 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

