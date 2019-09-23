Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Vmware (VMW) Position by $59.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gam Holding Ag Stake in Weibo (WB) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 89.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 67,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 8,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 76,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 1.03M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30 million, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $151.84. About 705,178 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,586 shares to 155,242 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Co owns 69,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 8,210 shares. Contrarius Investment Ltd has 518,476 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bellecapital reported 11,465 shares. Natixis invested in 341,470 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.54% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Citigroup reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Comerica National Bank stated it has 7,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation owns 7,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 4.20M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 14,819 shares.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 17.52 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prns Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 12,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.37 million shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) owns 3,042 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 47,256 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 143,216 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 4,402 shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 15,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 2,150 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 71,776 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.19% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 498,192 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 18,619 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80M for 37.22 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 256,000 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $113.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.