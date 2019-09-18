Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Vmware (VMW) Holding by $59.27 Million as Stock Value Declined; South Texas Money Management LTD Stake in Citigroup (C) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 16,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 686,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.09M, down from 703,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 3.31 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30M, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $150.47. About 557,361 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 339,310 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 930 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Patten Patten Inc Tn has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 114,284 shares. 1St Source National Bank accumulated 20,486 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Com holds 7,376 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 570 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 523,500 were reported by Maltese Capital Mngmt Llc. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 274,030 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,419 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 52,069 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 8,244 shares to 762,940 shares, valued at $30.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 Grw (IWF) by 5,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 69,063 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 462,283 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd. Bokf Na holds 3,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 575,659 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 8,832 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 74,813 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 24,167 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 2,603 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 298 shares. Stifel Finance invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 4.21% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 122,873 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 8 were accumulated by Stonebridge Limited Co.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81 million for 36.88 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

