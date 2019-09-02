Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $20.80 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Upped Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 255,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37 million, up from 243,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 865,878 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 26/03/2018 – NOVO: FDA APPROVED UPDATE TO TRESIBA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nypost.com with their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), The Stock That Zoomed 118% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20M shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,241 are owned by Hightower Limited Liability Com. 110,785 are owned by Sei Investments Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.11% or 51,287 shares. Cadian Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 5.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 282,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 772 shares. Numerixs Technologies Incorporated reported 4,200 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.8% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 5,701 shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,215 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 3,472 shares. 11,548 are owned by United Serv Automobile Association. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 10,961 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,025 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26,061 shares to 652,601 shares, valued at $42.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,371 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.