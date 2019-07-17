Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $12.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Aar (AIR) Position by $2.32 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 912,675 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 350,538 shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

