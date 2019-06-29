Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $12.43 Million; As Waters (WAT) Share Value Declined, Jensen Investment Management Cut Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,661 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.92M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $215.24. About 870,143 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $328.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation Q1 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waters Corp.: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $28.66 million activity. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million. The insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M. Shares for $6.28 million were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T. Kelly Terrence P had sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. SALICE THOMAS P also sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 708 shares valued at $133,564 was sold by REED JOANN A.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.50 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 394,452 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal Gru holds 109,610 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Fincl Advsr has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 7,118 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Jensen Investment Management invested in 440,661 shares. Da Davidson & reported 15,071 shares stake. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.65% or 281,862 shares. Sei Commerce invested in 0.06% or 71,915 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 837 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 85,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset has 13,805 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc has invested 0.7% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Blair William And Company Il has 4,515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.