Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Zendesk (ZEN); As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Heritage Investors Management Has Lifted by $421,355 Its Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 8,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 94,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 6.30M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 604,912 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,124 shares to 223,761 shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,708 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corp owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,375 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.28% or 2.88 million shares. Overbrook Mngmt holds 8,440 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 108,141 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 93,959 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc holds 1,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bangor Bankshares reported 28,685 shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gradient Invests Llc owns 158,553 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 739,674 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.52M shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 934,023 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co reported 51,188 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 74,525 were accumulated by Gibraltar Capital Incorporated. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

