Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increased Position in Zendesk (ZEN); Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $300,941; Share Price Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 910,503 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 3.09M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 12,704 shares to 28,286 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Trust stated it has 6,452 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc reported 0.33% stake. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,511 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 5,253 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 17.06M shares. Agf invested in 1.29M shares. 43,550 are owned by Wellington Shields & Communication Llc. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 99,997 shares. American Century Companies reported 0.11% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 42,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Ltd holds 0.08% or 24,435 shares. Invest House Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 30,204 shares. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore owns 6,480 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,739 shares.

