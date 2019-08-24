Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Holding In Zendesk (ZEN) Was Lifted; Artal Group Sa Has Lowered Position in Celgene (Call) (CELG) as Shares Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa analyzed 250,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,985 are held by Advisor Prtnrs. Yhb Advsr Inc reported 46,577 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 50,626 shares. Kepos Cap Lp invested 2.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blair William Il holds 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 321,925 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). R G Niederhoffer holds 12.8% or 14,900 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.01% stake. Burney stated it has 0.54% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 11,908 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Strs Ohio reported 658,360 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management LP owns 296,687 shares. Global Endowment Lp holds 0.07% or 5,590 shares in its portfolio.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news: FDA OKs Celgene's fedratinib for myelofibrosis (August 16, 2019). Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close (August 6, 2019). bluebird bio Prepares for Launch (August 7, 2019).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 100,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news: Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences (August 2, 2019). Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient (August 1, 2019). Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber, Increase in Facebook, Netflix (August 14, 2019).