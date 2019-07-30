Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Holding in Vmware (VMW) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Boosted by $78.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 965,112 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $177.66. About 814,438 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 38.62 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07M shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $183.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

