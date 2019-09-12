Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Has Cut by $9.04 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.78 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 438,550 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 33.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 254,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 499,215 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.46M, down from 753,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $268.96. About 918,075 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 126,057 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $311.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 822,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Lc has invested 0.3% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 299,600 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Td Asset Mgmt has 685,777 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability has 18,774 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 54,905 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 411,296 shares. 5,488 are owned by Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 1.16% or 21,645 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd has 0.45% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 520 shares. Next Gru reported 0.02% stake. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 579,087 shares. 2,305 were reported by Forbes J M & Co Ltd Liability Partnership.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.77M for 138.14 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

