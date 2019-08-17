Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Upped Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $12.43 Million; Share Price Declined; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Cut by $1.38 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79 million shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $35.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).