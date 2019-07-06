Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $12.43 Million; International Value Advisers Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position as Share Value Rose

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 544,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19M, down from 567,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

