Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $9.04 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $5.11 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.78 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 604,372 shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 71,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 583,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.83M, up from 511,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77M shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,627 shares. Arrow Fin Corp holds 0.2% or 13,117 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y has 18,226 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.25% or 297,390 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap accumulated 537,666 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 749,373 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments stated it has 60,307 shares. 6,338 are owned by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability reported 842 shares. Da Davidson & Communication stated it has 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.64% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 496,386 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 21,101 shares to 117,939 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 3,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,316 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 3.26 million shares to 5.75 million shares, valued at $93.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 142.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.