Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Raised Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $12.43 Million; Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $834,456 as Share Price Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 34,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,367 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 309,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 4.09 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.12M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,642 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 332 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 238,873 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 397,513 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 348,705 shares. 139,700 are owned by Adams Natural Res Fund Inc. Allstate invested in 122,290 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 7.93 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 3,000 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 40,362 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 0% stake. Cleararc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 11,720 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 1,600 are held by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Fmr Lc has invested 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,586 shares to 92,549 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,139 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

