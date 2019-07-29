Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Raised Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $12.43 Million; As Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Agf Investments America Has Lifted Its Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 440,675 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $202.8. About 88,688 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO PRIME CUT MERGER SUB INC. (FOGO DE CHāO), B2 TO 1ST LIEN BANK FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Daegu Bank’s Ratings, Outlook Negative, Concluding Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Buy by Nomura; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank-1978 Res. 2018 Ser. B Bonds; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NURSING SHORTAGE WILL PERSIST UNTIL 2025, WEAKENING U.S. NOT-FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS’ OPERATING MARGINS; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa3 (SF) TO SERIES A PTCS ISSUED BY SHRI TRUST; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns AA Rating to Korea Western Power’s USD Medium Term Note Drawdown; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO OCONOMOWOC AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, Wl’S GO BONDS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Metrohealth System’s (OH) Baa3; Stable Outlook

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zendesk Releases Benchmark Reports on the Biggest Gaps in Customer Experience for Small and Midsize Companies – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Successful Serial Entrepreneur, Hamnett Hill, Joins Breathe Life Board of Directors – Insurance News Net” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings: 3 Fast-Growing Companies to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation (MCO) President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics and Hua Xia Bank Win The Asian Banker’s Regulatory Technology Implementation of the Year Award – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1.84 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 16 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Axa holds 0.03% or 44,037 shares. Hills Bancorporation Trust invested in 0.07% or 1,470 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.15% or 1,258 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,350 shares. Brighton Jones Lc has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 182,552 were reported by Scout Invests Incorporated. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Atria Investments Ltd has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,266 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,719 shares. Saturna Cap has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).