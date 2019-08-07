Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position in Vmware (VMW) by $93.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; Golden Gate Private Equity Stake in Nice LTD (NICE) Has Raised by $561,200

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 206,663 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.67. About 745,998 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07M shares to 7.79M shares, valued at $183.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,780 shares. Bender Robert And, California-based fund reported 42,328 shares. 350 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Montag A And has invested 0.7% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 11,100 were reported by Pointstate Cap Lp. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 31,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has 73,068 shares. Cognios Capital Limited reported 8,899 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has 33,365 shares. 13,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 11 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 50,424 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 3.72% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $491.50 million for 33.84 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.