Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake as Share Price Declined; Pecaut & Company Upped Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.46. About 1.15 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 24.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Keybank National Association Oh has 2.95 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Monroe Retail Bank And Tru Mi has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 54.97 million shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 125 shares. 14,500 are owned by Birinyi Associate. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 14,231 shares. Ca has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.19 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,691 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,019 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 313,067 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 7,666 shares. 25,683 were accumulated by Davis R M. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Pullback Opportunity Happens Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This is Why Bank of America (BAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 8,195 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 5,469 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Duquesne Family Office Ltd reported 183,405 shares. Kensico Management Corp holds 4.89% or 1.95M shares. Synovus Fincl holds 66 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 265 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 303,067 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Swiss Financial Bank reported 238,725 shares stake. Westfield Management LP has invested 0.27% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communications has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd invested in 0.08% or 13,459 shares. World Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,363 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.95% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tableau Wanted Salesforce Shares, Benioff Tells Cramer: ‘I Can’t Blame Them’ – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:OLP) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.