Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Zendesk (ZEN); Visa (V) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Boosted Its Stake by $24.10 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25 million shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $189.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 3.9% or 288,033 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability holds 109 shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,802 were accumulated by First Corp In. Charter Trust holds 0.46% or 24,536 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 10,758 shares. 186 are owned by Valley National Advisers. Echo Street Cap Limited Co has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Financial Ser holds 7,590 shares. Parkwood Ltd holds 141,040 shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. 16,300 are held by Catalyst Advsr Ltd. Allstate owns 144,258 shares. Violich Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 180,696 shares or 7.15% of all its holdings. Adirondack invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc reported 21,099 shares.

