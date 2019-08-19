Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Boosted Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $12.43 Million as Share Price Declined; Strategic Advisors Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $526,290

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 5.90M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 1.02M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,867 shares to 16,704 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,548 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division, Texas-based fund reported 111,478 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.19% or 428,158 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 537,124 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 47,864 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.35 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 15,255 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt holds 15,065 shares. Private Ocean Llc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.68M are held by Hl Services Limited Co. 43,007 are held by Forte Cap Ltd Liability Company Adv. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 147,490 are held by Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zendesk’s Momentum Should Continue In 2019, Oppenheimer Says – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oppenehimer Says Zendesk’s Moderating Upside Prevents A Bullish Stance – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, 2U, and Zendesk Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.