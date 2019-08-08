Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:US, Inc) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Clothing and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 7 0.91 N/A 0.45 15.50 Xcel Brands Inc. 2 1.00 N/A 0.04 64.87

In table 1 we can see Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Xcel Brands Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 8.7% Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.5%

Liquidity

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Xcel Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Brands Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.8% of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. shares and 17.9% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 74.23%. Comparatively, Xcel Brands Inc. has 24.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. -1.33% -4.22% -3.11% 3.7% 10.34% 13.05% Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89%

For the past year Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. has weaker performance than Xcel Brands Inc.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Xcel Brands Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.