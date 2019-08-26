Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.88% respectively. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
