Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.88% respectively. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.