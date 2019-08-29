Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.77%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
