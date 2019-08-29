Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.77%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.