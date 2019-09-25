Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

We are contrasting Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.64% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
