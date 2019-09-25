Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

We are contrasting Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.64% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.