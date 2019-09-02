Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 21.4% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.