Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
Summary
GigCapital2 Inc beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.