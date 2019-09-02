Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Comparison side by side

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.92 N/A 3.90 19.14

Demonstrates Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.