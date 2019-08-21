Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 demonstrates Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.