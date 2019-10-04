Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) Contrasting side by side

Since Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.7% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
Summary
Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.