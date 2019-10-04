Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) Contrasting side by side

Since Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

Summary

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.