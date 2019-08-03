Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
