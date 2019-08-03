Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.