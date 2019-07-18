Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.50 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.62% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.6% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 6.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year Jensyn Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.