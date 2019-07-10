Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.62% and 13.91% respectively. About 29.6% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.