Jensen Investment Management Upped Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $9.08 Million; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 1.53M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 218,838 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares to 30,380 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr stated it has 109,779 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 7,370 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 67,539 shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.55% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 35,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intrepid Management has 7,530 shares. Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 6,488 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,468 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 27,523 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 31 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Llc owns 46 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 49,292 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $286.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.60M shares. Intll Investors has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 12,228 were reported by Carroll Fin. 410,623 were reported by Point72 Asset L P. The Oregon-based Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,480 were reported by Trustmark Savings Bank Department. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 4.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 6.08M shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 2.33 million shares. Qci Asset Ny owns 732 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.93% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 249,259 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 86,516 shares. Sequoia Ltd Company owns 10,090 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Iberiabank invested in 24,893 shares or 0.24% of the stock. First State Bank holds 49,431 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Down Double-Digits, But Still Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.