Jensen Investment Management Upped Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lowered Camden National (CAC) Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 126,091 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 2.72 million shares with $198.34 million value, up from 2.59M last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 794,753 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Camden National Corp (CAC) stake by 51.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,218 shares as Camden National Corp (CAC)’s stock rose 0.02%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 11,402 shares with $476,000 value, down from 23,620 last quarter. Camden National Corp now has $650.07M valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 7,697 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $104,638 activity. Rose Patricia A also bought $15,776 worth of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) shares. $7,888 worth of stock was bought by CAMPBELL JOANNE T on Thursday, March 14. JORDAN DEBORAH A had bought 867 shares worth $28,377 on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $52,597 were bought by DUFOUR GREGORY A on Thursday, March 14.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased E (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 7,910 shares to 76,345 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS) stake by 14,420 shares and now owns 70,014 shares. Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 2.41% less from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 176,482 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,959 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 8,125 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 90,778 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 5,126 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 1,754 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 4,713 shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,014 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 11,402 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 23,653 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Citigroup has 5,000 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma accumulated 8,299 shares. Walthausen And Com Ltd Com reported 182,041 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) stake by 13,164 shares to 2.24M valued at $211.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 255,663 shares and now owns 753,225 shares. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.08% or 28,253 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.18% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 27,523 shares in its portfolio. Agf owns 1.21M shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 22,458 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 200 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 5,491 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 66,208 shares. Cibc Inc reported 61,030 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 442,208 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.67M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 3,374 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 5,500 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Narwhal Mngmt owns 4,305 shares.