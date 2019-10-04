Jensen Investment Management Upped By $26.69 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Credit Capital Investments Has Raised By $803,894 Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 127.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc acquired 401,947 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 717,721 shares with $2.08M value, up from 315,774 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $588.80 million valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 13.07 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 6.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 476,662 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 7.97 million shares with $454.24M value, up from 7.50M last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $179.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 11.15 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Beder Tanya S, worth $115,695. Another trade for 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 was bought by Restrepo William J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp reported 123,903 shares stake. Bollard owns 5,799 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 2.01M shares stake. Credit Investments stated it has 717,721 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Boothbay Fund Mgmt holds 34,861 shares. Gsa Partners Llp reported 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,288 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 12.95M shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company accumulated 110,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marathon Cap owns 209,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nabors Industries Ltd. has $500 highest and $2.2500 lowest target. $3.56’s average target is 119.75% above currents $1.62 stock price. Nabors Industries Ltd. had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

