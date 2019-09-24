Jensen Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in T Rowe Price Group (TROW) as Share Value Rose; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Upped Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 32,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 36,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.24. About 263,499 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 05/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $123; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – WILL NOT BE RENEWING ITS OFFICE LEASE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA AND PLANS TO CLOSE ITS TAMPA OPERATIONS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes International Discovery Fund To New Investors; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Expects About 150 Positions Will Not Be Replaced

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 2,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 10,844 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 7,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $146.05. About 105,234 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78M for 14.35 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 6,090 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). West Chester Cap invested 0.37% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). The Ohio-based Bartlett & Lc has invested 0.12% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Campbell Newman Asset owns 6,500 shares. 30,895 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.09% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Moreover, Rothschild And Company Asset Us has 0.18% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Credit Suisse Ag reported 884,579 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). 200 were accumulated by Mcf Advisors Limited.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34,594 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $350.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 822,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TROW Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T. Rowe Price beats first-quarter estimates on stock market recovery – Baltimore Business Journal” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why T Rowe Price Group is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (TROW) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2017. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T. Rowe Price to pay for research costs globally – FT (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T. Rowe Price Q2 EPS beats, net flows positive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14,531 shares to 21,221 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 33,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).