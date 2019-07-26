Jensen Investment Management Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position by $556,712; Stock Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Position by $5.48 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 5.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.25 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $526.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,157 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.03 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.