Jensen Investment Management Stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 31,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $301.39. About 1.66M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.25M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Glob Americas has 133,440 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce holds 243,623 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru holds 3% or 101,564 shares. 50,115 are held by First Bancshares Of Newtown. Woodstock Corporation owns 88,755 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Sather Fincl Group holds 0.16% or 7,781 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0.16% stake. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,875 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,837 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 1.05 million shares. The Kansas-based Meritage Port Management has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Co has 72,005 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 41,288 shares or 0.84% of the stock. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa owns 4,166 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,184 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $427.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 87,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann. Shares for $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95M. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 52,437 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Cap Lc reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3,225 were accumulated by David R Rahn Assocs. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paloma Partners holds 0.05% or 8,241 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 21,088 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Riverpark Limited Liability holds 1.76% or 15,216 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Co accumulated 8,808 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,996 shares. 3,228 are owned by L And S Advisors. Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.62% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 0.23% or 37,677 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Com accumulated 59,911 shares or 5.08% of the stock.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 264,095 shares to 90,717 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHV) by 38,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,582 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

