Jensen Investment Management Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Lifted by $9.08 Million; Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.22M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 23,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 215,805 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, up from 192,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $168.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,522 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason holds 1.92% or 35,924 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 125,300 were reported by Andra Ap. Comerica Bancorporation reported 43,378 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hanson Mcclain reported 32 shares. Amica Retiree has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Boston Rech & Mgmt has 1.41% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Victory Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.06% or 108,070 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 20,044 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Comm Bancorporation invested in 0.05% or 61,777 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 9,993 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.47% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Waddell Reed holds 227,106 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Td Asset Mngmt has 1.47M shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 24,707 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Lc has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Fincl Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 66,537 shares. Verity Verity Limited Com has invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 22,581 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Essex Services Incorporated stated it has 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marco Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,791 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Principal Gru holds 3.91 million shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,528 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Mngmt has 2.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

