Jensen Investment Management Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Has Upped as Share Value Declined; Rnc Capital Management Decreased Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding as Stock Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 667,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.92M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.18M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 9,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 432,871 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.47M, down from 442,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.33M shares traded or 29.71% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

