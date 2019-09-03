Jensen Investment Management Raised Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $773,694; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Cut Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake as Valuation Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 7,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 778,749 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.60 million, up from 771,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 106,911 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division owns 1,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.45% or 9,350 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.17% or 31,866 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,401 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp has 1.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Planning Advsr Ltd Co reported 1.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.23% or 3,006 shares. Bailard reported 69,668 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 534,468 shares. Kdi Cap Partners Limited Com has 4.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Newbrook Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.45% or 113,975 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 42,514 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc invested in 1.90M shares or 1.3% of the stock.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy the Dip on These 2 Blue Chips – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares to 26,752 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $211.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).