Jensen Investment Management Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Maintained by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 160,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.26 million, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 862,081 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 2,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,046 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73B, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $240.65. About 1.37 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $165.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,661 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

